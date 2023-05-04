(WETM) — Elections are coming to the Northern Tier as many seats are up for election in municipalities across Tioga and Bradford Counties.

We’ve broken down the ballots by party, state positions, and municipality positions, so that you know who’s going to be on the ballot come May 16.

Tioga County

Republican Primary

State Contests

Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)

Patricia A. McCullough – Allegheny County

Carolyn Carluccio – Montgomery County

Judge of The Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)

Josh Prince – Berks County

Harry F. Smail, Jr. – Westmoreland County

County Races

County Commissioner (Vote for no more than two)

Sam VanLoon – Richmond Township

Marc Rice – Delmar Township

Gary J. Wilson – Middlebury Township

William Meachem – Lawrence Township

Mark Hamilton – Rutland Township

Robin Adams – Wellsboro Borough

Marie Y. Seymour – Mansfield Borough

Davis Wilcox – Tioga Borough

District Attorney (Vote for one)

Krista L. Deats – Lawrence Township

Sandra K. Olson – Hamilton Township

Coroner (Vote for one)

Shaun L. Johnson – Liberty Township

James Daugherty – Wellsboro Borough

Bloss Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

Jason Kline

Mark Strange

Delmar Township – Six-year term (Vote for one)

Terry Davis

Deven martin

Jackson Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

Mary L. Cogswell

Johnny H. Butcher

Macory D. Button

Lawrenceville Borough Council Four-year term (Vote for no more than four)

Anthony Ubano, Jr.

Eddie Wetzel

Sophia M. Davis

Davis M. Birdsall

Gordon L. Chilson

Barry A. Mortimer

Cleo L. Russell

Terry L. Gleason

Morris Township Supervisor – Six-year-term (Vote for one)

Luke A. Osborn

Mark Hopper

Democratic Primary – Tioga County

State Contests

Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)

Daniel McCaffery – Philadelphia County

Debbie Kunselman – Beaver County

Judge of the Superior Court (Vote for not more than two)

Pat Dugan – Philadelphia County

Timika Lane – Philadelphia County

Jill Beck – Alleghany County

Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)

Matt Wolf – Philadelphia County

Bryan Neft – Alleghany County

Bradford County

Republican Primary

State Contests

Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)

Patricia A. McCullough – Alleghany County

Carolyn Carluccio – Montgomery County

Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)

Josh Prince – Berks County

Harry F. Smail, Jr. – Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Contest

Magisterial District Judge – 43-3-04 (Vote for one)

Averill Campbell

Kelly Beers Gannon

Ryan Leo Edsell

Eric Matthews

County Contests

County Auditor – Four-year term (Vote for one)

Sebrina R. Shanks – Towanda Borough

Roxanne Gilbert-Wells – Albany Township

County Commissioner – Four-year term (Vote for one)

Daryl Miller – Troy Township

Doug McLinko – Wysox Town

Michelle Dunham – New Albany Township

District Attorney – Four-year term (Vote for one)

Richard A. Wilson – North Towanda Township

James A. Nasatka – Athens Township

Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts – Four-year term (Vote for one)

Tammy Hart – Monroe Township

Jane L. Bowker – Ulster Township

Athens Township Supervisor – Two-year term (Vote for one)

Aced Dolin

Bonnie Petruschak

Leroy Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

Ted Tomlinson

David DeCristo

Litchfield Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

William Zern

Jeffrey Agney

Brandon Seeley

Standing Stone Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

Paul Schoonover

Christopher Isbell

Democratic Primary – Bradford County

State Contests

Justice of the Supreme Court (Vote for one)

Daniel McCaffery – Philadelphia County

Debbie Kunselman – Beaver County

Judge of The Superior Court (Vote for not more than two)

Pat Dugan – Philadelphia County

Timika Lane – Philadelphia County

Jill Beck – Alleghany County

Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)

Matt Wold – Philadelphia County

Bryan Neft – Alleghany County

Magisterial District Judge Contest

Magisterial District Judge – 42-3-04 (Vote for one)

Kelly Beers Gannon

Eric Matthews

Ryan Leo Edsell

Countywide Contests

County Commissioner – Four-year term (Vote for two)