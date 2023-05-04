(WETM) — Elections are coming to the Northern Tier as many seats are up for election in municipalities across Tioga and Bradford Counties.

We’ve broken down the ballots by party, state positions, and municipality positions, so that you know who’s going to be on the ballot come May 16.

Tioga County

Republican Primary

State Contests

Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)

  • Patricia A. McCullough – Allegheny County
  • Carolyn Carluccio – Montgomery County

Judge of The Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)

  • Josh Prince – Berks County
  • Harry F. Smail, Jr. – Westmoreland County

County Races

County Commissioner (Vote for no more than two)

  • Sam VanLoon – Richmond Township
  • Marc Rice – Delmar Township
  • Gary J. Wilson – Middlebury Township
  • William Meachem – Lawrence Township
  • Mark Hamilton – Rutland Township
  • Robin Adams – Wellsboro Borough
  • Marie Y. Seymour – Mansfield Borough
  • Davis Wilcox – Tioga Borough

District Attorney (Vote for one)

  • Krista L. Deats – Lawrence Township
  • Sandra K. Olson – Hamilton Township

Coroner (Vote for one)

  • Shaun L. Johnson – Liberty Township
  • James Daugherty – Wellsboro Borough

Bloss Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

  • Jason Kline
  • Mark Strange

Delmar Township – Six-year term (Vote for one)

  • Terry Davis
  • Deven martin

Jackson Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

  • Mary L. Cogswell
  • Johnny H. Butcher
  • Macory D. Button

Lawrenceville Borough Council Four-year term (Vote for no more than four)

  • Anthony Ubano, Jr.
  • Eddie Wetzel
  • Sophia M. Davis
  • Davis M. Birdsall
  • Gordon L. Chilson
  • Barry A. Mortimer
  • Cleo L. Russell
  • Terry L. Gleason

Morris Township Supervisor – Six-year-term (Vote for one)

  • Luke A. Osborn
  • Mark Hopper

Democratic Primary – Tioga County

State Contests

Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)

  • Daniel McCaffery – Philadelphia County
  • Debbie Kunselman – Beaver County

Judge of the Superior Court (Vote for not more than two)

  • Pat Dugan – Philadelphia County
  • Timika Lane – Philadelphia County
  • Jill Beck – Alleghany County

Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)

  • Matt Wolf – Philadelphia County
  • Bryan Neft – Alleghany County

Bradford County

Republican Primary

State Contests

Magisterial District Judge Contest

Magisterial District Judge – 43-3-04 (Vote for one)

  • Averill Campbell
  • Kelly Beers Gannon
  • Ryan Leo Edsell
  • Eric Matthews

County Contests

County Auditor – Four-year term (Vote for one)

  • Sebrina R. Shanks – Towanda Borough
  • Roxanne Gilbert-Wells – Albany Township

County Commissioner – Four-year term (Vote for one)

  • Daryl Miller – Troy Township
  • Doug McLinko – Wysox Town
  • Michelle Dunham – New Albany Township

District Attorney – Four-year term (Vote for one)

  • Richard A. Wilson – North Towanda Township
  • James A. Nasatka – Athens Township

Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts – Four-year term (Vote for one)

  • Tammy Hart – Monroe Township
  • Jane L. Bowker – Ulster Township

Athens Township Supervisor – Two-year term (Vote for one)

  • Aced Dolin
  • Bonnie Petruschak

Leroy Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

  • Ted Tomlinson
  • David DeCristo

Litchfield Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

  • William Zern
  • Jeffrey Agney
  • Brandon Seeley

Standing Stone Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)

  • Paul Schoonover
  • Christopher Isbell

Democratic Primary – Bradford County

State Contests

Magisterial District Judge Contest

Magisterial District Judge – 42-3-04 (Vote for one)

  • Kelly Beers Gannon
  • Eric Matthews
  • Ryan Leo Edsell

Countywide Contests

County Commissioner – Four-year term (Vote for two)

  • Zachary Gates – Troy Borough
  • Kim Pitcher – Pike Township
  • Floyd Isbell – Burlington Township