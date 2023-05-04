(WETM) — Elections are coming to the Northern Tier as many seats are up for election in municipalities across Tioga and Bradford Counties.
We’ve broken down the ballots by party, state positions, and municipality positions, so that you know who’s going to be on the ballot come May 16.
Tioga County
Republican Primary
State Contests
Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)
- Patricia A. McCullough – Allegheny County
- Carolyn Carluccio – Montgomery County
Judge of The Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)
- Josh Prince – Berks County
- Harry F. Smail, Jr. – Westmoreland County
County Races
County Commissioner (Vote for no more than two)
- Sam VanLoon – Richmond Township
- Marc Rice – Delmar Township
- Gary J. Wilson – Middlebury Township
- William Meachem – Lawrence Township
- Mark Hamilton – Rutland Township
- Robin Adams – Wellsboro Borough
- Marie Y. Seymour – Mansfield Borough
- Davis Wilcox – Tioga Borough
District Attorney (Vote for one)
- Krista L. Deats – Lawrence Township
- Sandra K. Olson – Hamilton Township
Coroner (Vote for one)
- Shaun L. Johnson – Liberty Township
- James Daugherty – Wellsboro Borough
Bloss Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)
- Jason Kline
- Mark Strange
Delmar Township – Six-year term (Vote for one)
- Terry Davis
- Deven martin
Jackson Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)
- Mary L. Cogswell
- Johnny H. Butcher
- Macory D. Button
Lawrenceville Borough Council Four-year term (Vote for no more than four)
- Anthony Ubano, Jr.
- Eddie Wetzel
- Sophia M. Davis
- Davis M. Birdsall
- Gordon L. Chilson
- Barry A. Mortimer
- Cleo L. Russell
- Terry L. Gleason
Morris Township Supervisor – Six-year-term (Vote for one)
- Luke A. Osborn
- Mark Hopper
Democratic Primary – Tioga County
State Contests
Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)
- Daniel McCaffery – Philadelphia County
- Debbie Kunselman – Beaver County
Judge of the Superior Court (Vote for not more than two)
- Pat Dugan – Philadelphia County
- Timika Lane – Philadelphia County
- Jill Beck – Alleghany County
Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)
- Matt Wolf – Philadelphia County
- Bryan Neft – Alleghany County
Bradford County
Republican Primary
State Contests
Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (Vote for one)
- Patricia A. McCullough – Alleghany County
- Carolyn Carluccio – Montgomery County
Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)
- Josh Prince – Berks County
- Harry F. Smail, Jr. – Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Contest
Magisterial District Judge – 43-3-04 (Vote for one)
- Averill Campbell
- Kelly Beers Gannon
- Ryan Leo Edsell
- Eric Matthews
County Contests
County Auditor – Four-year term (Vote for one)
- Sebrina R. Shanks – Towanda Borough
- Roxanne Gilbert-Wells – Albany Township
County Commissioner – Four-year term (Vote for one)
- Daryl Miller – Troy Township
- Doug McLinko – Wysox Town
- Michelle Dunham – New Albany Township
District Attorney – Four-year term (Vote for one)
- Richard A. Wilson – North Towanda Township
- James A. Nasatka – Athens Township
Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts – Four-year term (Vote for one)
- Tammy Hart – Monroe Township
- Jane L. Bowker – Ulster Township
Athens Township Supervisor – Two-year term (Vote for one)
- Aced Dolin
- Bonnie Petruschak
Leroy Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)
- Ted Tomlinson
- David DeCristo
Litchfield Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)
- William Zern
- Jeffrey Agney
- Brandon Seeley
Standing Stone Township Supervisor – Six-year term (Vote for one)
- Paul Schoonover
- Christopher Isbell
Democratic Primary – Bradford County
State Contests
Justice of the Supreme Court (Vote for one)
- Daniel McCaffery – Philadelphia County
- Debbie Kunselman – Beaver County
Judge of The Superior Court (Vote for not more than two)
- Pat Dugan – Philadelphia County
- Timika Lane – Philadelphia County
- Jill Beck – Alleghany County
Judge of the Commonwealth Court (Vote for one)
- Matt Wold – Philadelphia County
- Bryan Neft – Alleghany County
Magisterial District Judge Contest
Magisterial District Judge – 42-3-04 (Vote for one)
- Kelly Beers Gannon
- Eric Matthews
- Ryan Leo Edsell
Countywide Contests
County Commissioner – Four-year term (Vote for two)
- Zachary Gates – Troy Borough
- Kim Pitcher – Pike Township
- Floyd Isbell – Burlington Township