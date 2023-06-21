HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Pennsylvanians need to act to maintain their Medicaid coverage, and hundreds of thousands more are in danger of losing it altogether.

It’s the most pressing issue, of many, facing healthcare in Pennsylvania, and it was the topic of a forum moderated by abc27’s Dennis Owens.

“It’s about survival for people overcome poverty and making sure that they have the same health care coverage that you and I are fortunate to have and be able to walk to the hospital through the front door, so to speak, and not the back door of the emergency room,” said Paul Tufano, CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas.

There are 3.6 million people in Pennsylvania who rely on Medicaid. During the pandemic, they couldn’t be pushed out and didn’t have to renew each year, but the health emergency is now over and paperwork must be filled out and sent in.

“The key is they have to return that application because now if we don’t hear from them, unfortunately, they could experience a gap or loss of coverage,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. “My biggest concern is that we’re all busy, right? Parents are running around with their kids. It’s summertime then it’ll be the school time and that people just get busy and they won’t pay any attention to that paperwork.”

Some recipients are no longer eligible, but how many?

“So we’re guessing when all is said and done, maybe around 300-600,000 people won’t qualify. But we really won’t know for sure until this is done,” Dr. Arkoosh added.

Those who lose edibility will be seamlessly referred to Pennie, the state-run, subsidized insurance program, according to Arkoosh.

“If you make just a little too much money to qualify for Medicaid, you may be eligible for a no-cost or like $10 a month or lower plan on Pennie,” said Dr. Arkoosh.

“For people who are overcoming poverty, health care coverage is really important because it’s about survival. And one of the things that we saw during the pandemic was that the disparities that people who are facing poverty faced became even more intense,” said Tufano.

The big message from the summit needs to be reiterated: do not ignore any mail about your healthcare coverage.