MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Windfall Road (Route 3028) in Montoursville, Pa. will be closed from Minnequa Road to Aryes Road from Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30.

The road will be closed for pipe replacements by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A detour using Routes 14 and 514 in Canton, Troy and Granville Townships will be in place during the closure.