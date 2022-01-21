Wolf administration gives $2.7 million for fuel transportation projects to improve air quality

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that more than $2.7 million in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIG) to 18 cleaner fuel transportation projects,

The goal of these grants is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as other air pollutants.

“These projects will help every single Pennsylvanian breathe cleaner air at school, in their communities, and at their workplaces,” DEP Executive Deputy Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said. “The impact of these grants is not limited to a specific city block or bound by a municipal property line.”

The AFIG program helps fund projects that replace older gas or diesel vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles that help reduce carbon emissions, such as carbon dioxide, particulate matter, and carbon dioxide, which is a primary greenhouse gas.

The grants support electric, compressed natural gas, and other cleaner fuel vehicles, as well as the installation of fueling stations for these vehicles.

The projects are anticipated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 600 metric tons per year.

More information about these grants and projects can be found here.