Wolf Administration urging Pennsylvanians to quarantine after visiting states with high COVID-19 cases

Pennsylvania News

by: Rian Bossler

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the holiday weekend upon us, the Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvania residents to avoid large gatherings, wear masks around other people and to remain cautious when traveling out of state to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The green phase is not a green light to stop exercising caution in large. Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask.

Secretary of Health Dr. Levine


On Thursday, the administration recommended that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

The administration outlined the following states that are high risks for spread:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now