HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains.

House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike lanes that use curbs, planters, parked cars, or posts to separate bikes from vehicle traffic.

The bill was named Sarah’s and Emily’s Law in honor of two women killed while cycling to work.

“The governor’s veto today leaves in place PennDOT’s antiquated regulations and prevents our municipalities and cities from moving forward with practical, live-saving traffic safety solutions,” Maloney said.

Governor Wolf says he supported an original version of the bill that would have allowed for protected bike lanes. However, the Governor says the addition of the special prosecutor provision resulted in his veto.

“This bill usurps the will of the voters to elect their own district attorney and local law enforcement to address crime in the local community based on local circumstances and policies,” said Wolf.

The bill says a special prosecutor selection panel would appoint someone in the county to investigate and institute criminal proceedings for a violation of the law within a public transportation authority, such as SEPTA in Philadelphia.

Republicans say the provision was needed because Krasner “spends more time prosecuting cops and releasing murderers than protecting honest citizens.

Wolf’s veto comes a day after the Pennsylvania State House impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner over his prosecutorial policies.

The Governor says he encourages the General Assembly to pass the original version of the bill that did not include the special prosecutor provision.