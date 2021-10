RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Mansfield woman has been arrested after letting a missing child stay in her house in August of this year.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the unnamed 30-year-old woman allowed a missing juvenile to stay in her house on August 21, 2021.

Police say the woman then refused to cooperate with the child’s mother and with law enforcement as to where the child was.

The juvenile was later discovered in the woman’s house. The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.