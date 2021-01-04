Pennsylvania restaurants resume opening at half capacity Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – Per Governor Tom Wolf’s order, restaurants in Pennsylvania can reopen on January 4.

As of Monday, as long as restaurant owners have completed the online self-certification form and have the green light from the state, they can reopen at half capacity.

According to the Wolf administration, restaurants should have completed the online self-certification process by October 5, when enforcement relative to 50 percent occupancy will begin.

All restaurants, private social clubs, and foodservice businesses that are dine-in establishments are allowed to complete the certification.

Additionally, restaurants that have alcohol sales for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 pm. All alcoholic beverages must be consumed by midnight as part of a meal or a carryout beverage.

Certifying proves that a business is committed to protecting employees and providing patrons a safe dining experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now