Pennsylvania restaurants resume opening at half capacity Monday

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM-TV) – Per Governor Tom Wolf’s order, restaurants in Pennsylvania can reopen on January 4.

As of Monday, as long as restaurant owners have completed the online self-certification form and have the green light from the state, they can reopen at half capacity.

According to the Wolf administration, restaurants should have completed the online self-certification process by October 5, when enforcement relative to 50 percent occupancy will begin.

All restaurants, private social clubs, and foodservice businesses that are dine-in establishments are allowed to complete the certification.

Additionally, restaurants that have alcohol sales for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 pm. All alcoholic beverages must be consumed by midnight as part of a meal or a carryout beverage.

Certifying proves that a business is committed to protecting employees and providing patrons a safe dining experience.