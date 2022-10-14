(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate race remains a statistical tie between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll.

The poll of 1,078 likely Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman with 47.2% support compared to Oz at 44.8% and Libertarian Erik Gerhardt at 3.4%.

More than 4% said they were undecided or supporting another candidate with a 2.9% margin of error.

One of Fetterman’s largest support demographics was among voters 25-34 with 63% support. He also had double-digit support among females (51.2%) and African Americans (53.4%) over Oz, who received a majority of support among Hispanic voters.

Oz led in most of central and northern Pennsylvania’s population centers, including the Harrisburg, Altoona, and Scranton regions. Fetterman’s support was mostly in Erie, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

Fetterman and Oz will face off in their only scheduled debate on October 25 in Harrisburg at the abc27 studio. The debate will be broadcast and streamed in all 67 counties.