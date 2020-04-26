Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing women

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 22-year old Heidi Lutz.

She is approximately 5’4″, and weighs about 135 lbs.



When Heidi was last seen, she had on a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, black pants, and gray sneakers.

She was last seen Friday, April 24 around 8:15 p.m, in the area of Wyalusing New Albany Road, Terry Township.



Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. Anyone with information on Lutz should contact the police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Towanda 570-265-2186.