(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police on Friday welcomed 74 new State Troopers following their graduation from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
The 168th graduating class was held at Scottish Rite. Cathedral in Harrisburg.
“Today marks the culmination of hard work, determination, and excellence that our cadets exhibited throughout their time at the academy,” said Col. Paris. “I have the utmost confidence that our graduates will now take the knowledge and training they’ve learned to uphold PSP’s mission to protect and serve our great Commonwealth.”
Six cadets received the following special awards and recognition:
- Joshua C. Dauberman: the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership;
- Anthony R. Bonacci: the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
- Philip F. Davitt III: the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
- Anthony V. Rose: the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
- James M. Stamm: the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
- Isaac R.B. Matthews: the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on Tuesday, January 2:
Troop A, Greensburg
Ryan M. Bookheimer
Joseph S. Carles
Isaac R.B. Matthews
Levi M. Myers
Nathan L. Patterson
John T. Pentz
Michael C. Scherer
Marcus J. Wisor
Troop B, Washington
Tyler R. Baker
Ashley M. Belzer
Lifson Dessame
Jarrett D. Grove
Brendan L. Hill
Robert P. Klaes
Hunter T. Martin
Nathaniel J. Medvit
Jacob R. Mineweaser
Joshua A. Moon
Devin T. Rigby
Devin D. Sheffler
Brandon T. Speese
James M. Stamm
Dylan R. White
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Matthew W. Burke
Trent J. Young
Troop E, Erie
Tyler C. Christy
Carmen G. Gett
Mark A. Manos
Sarah A. Miller
Gavin M. Ponka
Evan J. Reed
Hans E. Spencer
Jace R. Stutz
David J. Thompson
Troop F, Montoursville
Peter A. Cofano
Jacob E. Colburn
Caleb N. Danner
Matthew J. Doherty
Andrew P. Fritz
Edward R. Gensel
Jonah C. Klock
Shea B. O’Donnell
Nicholas R. Patton
Dean D. Smith
Micah J. Smith
Troop G, Hollidaysburg
Zachary A. Baer
Brandon A. Murarik
Troop H, Harrisburg
Brandon W. Crossley
Joshua C. Dauberman
Juan F. Gonzalez
Bradley W. Richards
Brook D. Troutman
Troop J, Lancaster
Casey J. Auerbeck
Aron R. Brotzman
Brandon C. Castillo
Zachary J. Cianflone
Philip F. Davitt
Anthony V. Rose
Nicholas L. Witman
Troop K, Philadelphia
Anthony R. Bonacci
Dylan C. Burnett
Gabriel C. Fetter
Nicolette M. Gallo
Royce M. Guagliata
Alexandro Magana
William F. McCrossan
Troop L, Reading
Hana J. Ford
Alex J. Fuhrman
Joseph J. Guiliano
Ryan C. Lesko
Dallin M. Ocasio
Jordan J. Skoff
Cody P. Taft
Dominic A. Viscomi