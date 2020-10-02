Pennsylvania woman wants justice after her neighbor shoots and kills her pet dogs

TIOGA COUNTY, PA. (WETM) – Tanya Smith is wondering if the shooting of her two pet German Shepards, is a justified shooting or an act of animal cruelty.

A dispute between neighbors left a woman searching for justice after her neighbor shot and killed her two pet German Shepards.

The incident happened late September in Middlebury Center Township, Pennsylvania.

When Tanya Smith noticed her dogs weren’t in the house after she had come home. After searching for her pets, Pennsylvania State Police contacted Smith, telling her the dogs were shot and killed by her that neighbor that lives behind her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, allegedly, the neighbor noticed the dogs near his fence startling his livestock deer, causing them to injure themselves and the fence in their attempt to escape the enclosure.

According to NOLO, it is legal, and in the case of it happening, there are two basic rules:

-The livestock owners may legally kill the marauding dogs, and they will not be liable if the dog owners sue them.

-Dog owners are financially responsible for the damage their dogs’ cause.

One of Smith’s issues in the case is the question of why didn’t her neighbor call for someone to retrieve the pets.

According to State Police, they have sent the matter to the Pennsylvania State District Attorney, and Smith, she has a scheduled meeting with State representative Clint Owlett on this pending case.