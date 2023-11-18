BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Bath.

According to the New York State Police, a pedestrian was hit and killed on the westbound side of I-86 near Exit 38 between the evening of Nov. 17 and early in the morning of Nov. 18. The vehicle did not stop.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

The police are asking the public to help find the vehicle. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run might have significant front-end damage. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

The westbound side of I-86 between Exits 38 and 39 will remain closed for an extended period of time.