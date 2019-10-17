Person shot and killed by Roanoke Police identified as Chase Andrew Austin

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The person shot and killed by Roanoke Police on Wednesday, Oct. 16, has been identified as Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton.

Austin was shot by a Roanoke Police officer Wednesday near the Krispy Kreme on Hershberger Road.

Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton was shot and killed by Roanoke Police on Wednesday, Oct. 17, after police responded to a trespassing call at the Krispy Kreme on Hershberger Road. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Police were originally called to that location by employees at Krispy Kreme, who reported that Austin was trespassing after previously being banned from the restaurant. A statement from Roanoke Police said the officer engaged with Austin.

Virginia State Police said Thursday that Austin became confrontational with the officer and produced a black semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the officer. The Roanoke Police officer fired his service weapon, hitting Austin. He ran from the scene, state police said, but was taken into custody after being pursued by the officer on foot.

Austin was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died.

Austin was wanted on several charges and was in possession of a firearm stolen from a vehicle in Roanoke.

While responding to the shooting scene, another officer got in a car accident near Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road, colliding with one car before hitting two more. Multiple people were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries, though the injuries were minor. The officer who wrecked the cruiser was treated for minor injuries.

Police have not yet identified the officer involved in the shooting death of Austin. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a Virginia State Police investigation into the shooting.

After the Virginia State Police completes its investigation, findings will be presented to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office in the city of Roanoke.

LATEST STORIES: