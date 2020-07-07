Pet care tips in hot weather

SOUTH SHIELDS, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: A dog enjoys an ice cream with his owner as they take part in the Great North Dog Walk on June 4, 2017 in South Shields, England. Founded in 1990 by former teacher and two times UK Fundraiser of the Year Tony Carlisle the event helps raise thousands of […]

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – With temperatures rising it’s important to keep in mind how to ensure the safety of our pets. The Steuben County Sheriff’s department release eight tips on how to keep your furry companions safe in the summer.

Steuben County Sheriff’s 8 Tips for Pet Care in Hot Weather (Adapted from the ASPCA):