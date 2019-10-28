Pet of the Week 10/28: Diesel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Diesel is a very energetic dog around 2 years of age. He has been with the shelter for a couple of months.

He would do well with other dogs and has no experience with cats. He is good with children, however, small children may find his energy a bit aggressive.

He would make a fantastic running buddy and loves a good back yard to run wild in.

You can visit The Humane Society of Schuyler County at 124 Marina Drive in Montour Falls Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Humane Society of Schuyler County can be reached at 607-594-2255 to set up an appointment at another time, or you can visit them online at www.schuylerhumane.org.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

My Twin Tiers Features Article Bin

More Twin Tiers Features
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now