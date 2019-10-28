Pet of the Week 10/28: Diesel

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Diesel is a very energetic dog around 2 years of age. He has been with the shelter for a couple of months.

He would do well with other dogs and has no experience with cats. He is good with children, however, small children may find his energy a bit aggressive.

He would make a fantastic running buddy and loves a good back yard to run wild in.

You can visit The Humane Society of Schuyler County at 124 Marina Drive in Montour Falls Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm. and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Humane Society of Schuyler County can be reached at 607-594-2255 to set up an appointment at another time, or you can visit them online at www.schuylerhumane.org.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Ferrario Jeep.