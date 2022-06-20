(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a smart, affectionate boy from the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.

Kobe is around 4 years old, and the Animal Care Sanctuary says that he’s the smartest boy at the shelter! He’s very affectionate and gets along with just about anybody.

Kobe would work great in a home with both dogs and cats. You can adopt him to his forever home by calling the Animal Care Sanctuary at 570-596-2200 or 570-724-3687.

The ACS is also hosting its annual golf tournament on June 30th at the Towanda Golf Club. All funds raised will go directly to the care of the dogs and cats at the sanctuary. If you’re interested in playing, you can contact the ACS to sign up.