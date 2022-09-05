(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet little guy from the Chemung County SPCA.

Pepe is a male 8-year-old miniature Pinscher mix. He is very smart and knows plenty of tricks! The SPCA says that he can’t be in a home with cats, and would prefer to meet other canine companions before being adopted. He would also like to be in a house with older children who can respect the boundaries of an older dog.

Anyone interested in adopting Pepe or any other pets can contact the Chemung County SPCA at 607-732-1827. You can visit their website for more info about their wonderful animals in search of a forever home. The Chemung County SPCA will also be hosting an adoption event on September 24 at the Arnot Mall.