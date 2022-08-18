A still from the trailer for “The Gilded Age” from HBO

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back in July, PETA accused HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which is currently filming in downtown Albany, of horse abuse. On Friday, PETA protesters will dress in horse masks to follow up its accusations against the show.

The claims by PETA include distressed horses not being given adequate water or rest while being ordered to pull carriages for many hours in harsh heat. One allegation states that a horse broke away from a wrangler and stomped an actor.

“Whether it’s a busy New York City street or a crowded television production set, horses suffer when they’re forced to pull buggies in all weather extremes,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA is calling on HBO to get with the program and ban the use of vulnerable horses in its productions.”

PETA also mentions that back in June on a Long Island set for “the Gilded Age,” a horse passed out and died during a carriage scene. Further, there are calls to ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City after a horse recently dropped on a busy street.

PETA has sent a request to the Albany Police Department for an investigation to seek any inappropriate cruelty-to-animals charges.

Filming in Albany for Season 2, “The Gilded Age” is a drama set in the times of The American Gilded Age, which was a period of vast economic change around the 1870s. It’s created by Julian Fellowes and stars Debra Monk and Ben Ahlers.

