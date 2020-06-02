Photos: More violence shakes the US

PHILADELPHIA (WFLA) – Police said a gun shop owner opened fire Tuesday on suspected looters in Philadelphia, killing one of them, WCAU reported.

According to the news station, the owner of Firing Line Inc. told police that someone tried to break in over the weekend, so he decided to spend the night at the store. He was watching surveillance video around 4 a.m. Tuesday when he saw three or four people use bolt cutters to enter through the back door.