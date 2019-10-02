Pipe replacement on Route 414 in Bradford County

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – On Tuesday, October 8, a PennDOT maintenance crew in Bradford County is scheduled to replace a large drainage pipe on Route 414 between West Leroy Cross Over Road and Vanfleet Road in Leroy Township.

A detour will be in effect during this project using Route 3008 (Southside Road) between Route 3005 (East Canton Cross Road) in Canton Township and Route 3001 (Allens Crossing Road) in Franklin Township.

The work is weather permitting and is expected to be completed in one day. Should inclement weather delay this project, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 9.