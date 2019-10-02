Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Pipe replacement on Route 414 in Bradford County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work Ahead of Schedule_60552215-159532

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – On Tuesday, October 8, a PennDOT maintenance crew in Bradford County is scheduled to replace a large drainage pipe on Route 414 between West Leroy Cross Over Road and Vanfleet Road in Leroy Township. 

A detour will be in effect during this project using Route 3008 (Southside Road) between Route 3005 (East Canton Cross Road) in Canton Township and Route 3001 (Allens Crossing Road) in Franklin Township.

The work is weather permitting and is expected to be completed in one day. Should inclement weather delay this project, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now