Pistol Permit classes resuming in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is resuming in-person pistol permit classes.

The classes are a required part of the application process in Chemung County.

You must have a completed pistol permit application turned into the pistol permit clerk prior to scheduling your class.

Some of the classes are already fully booked.

The classes below have been scheduled and have availability at this time:

Friday, July 16th from 1 – 4 PM at the Big Flats Community Center

Thursday, July 22nd from 5-8 PM at the Horseheads Fire Department

Saturday, July 24th from 9 AM to Noon at the Big Flats Community Center Wednesday, July 28th from 1 – 4 PM at the Elmira Heights Fire Department

Wednesday, August 11th from 9 AM to Noon at the Elmira Heights Fire Department

Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear a mask. Persons who may have COVID-like symptoms or any other symptom of illness are asked to refrain from scheduling a class until they feel well.

You can schedule with the Pistol Permit Office at 607-737-2937.

Use this link to reach the Sheriff’s Office Pistol Permit office website.