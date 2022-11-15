ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Pizza Hut is back in the Southern Tier as the grand opening was today in Elmiras Southside.

The drive-through location officially opened its doors at 11 a.m. this morning in the former Tops Plaza. According to Tim Sparks, the Chief Operating Officer, within minutes of opening there was a line out the door.

Sparks added that he’s excited to bring Pizza Hut back to Elmira. “It was a good opportunity, it’s a well populated area. I know Pizza Hut was here in the past, I don’t know that history, but I know that we saw an opportunity as a franchise, and it made sense. It’s a great town, I drove around the last couple of days, and it seems like we could maybe even open two,” says Sparks.

This location only offers drive through and call-in/ carry-out. As it starts to get colder out, Sparks says the idea behind this is that no one should have to leave their cars to get the pizza. It’s recommended that you call ahead though as it takes about 10 to 15 minutes to make the pizza, but you are able to just drive up and order it if you’d like.

The location will be open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday opening at noon and closing at 10 p.m. It can be found at 299 S. Main St. right next to Zoom Tan. The number for the location is 607-846-4004.