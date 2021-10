CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A planned road closure is scheduled to take place over the next two weeks in Corning.

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Chestnut Street from Sixth Street to the end of Chestnut in Corning will be closed and no parking is to be allowed.

The work being done to the road is weather permitted and is subject to change at any time.