Plattsburgh man charged for stealing over $10K from Hudson Valley homeowners

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Plattsburgh is facing felony charges following a fraud investigation.

The New York State Police from the Catskill barracks have confirmed the arrest of Lionel L. Rushford Jr., 46, from the city of Plattsburgh. Rushford was claimed to have a landscaping and home improvement business in the Hudson Valley region.

According to State Police, and investigation revealed that Rushford took money from numerous homeowners as down payments to “perform landscaping, plumbing, fencing and other home improvement work. However, Police stated that he would collect these down payments, and then stop all communication with the victims and never return to perform work.

As a result, Rushford defrauded multiple homeowners in the Hudson Valley region, stealing over $10,000. Following reports of these incidents, New York State troopers and investigators attempted to locate Rushford with no success.

On July 20, state police and investigators then obtained an arrest warrant for Lionel L. Rushford Jr., from the town of Cairo Court. Rushford then turned himself in at the state police barracks in Catskill on July 30, 2021.

Rushford was charged with the felonies of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail. He will now reappear in the Town of Catskill Court on August 19, 2021 at 4 p.m.

NYSP added that those who believe they may have been defrauded out of money by Rushford are asked to call the State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600 and reference SJS #10250533.