Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall during shootout; 2 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center.

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by directly by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were shot once and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects, who is believed to be one of two shooters, was also shot. Another man involved, who is not being considered a shooter, is also in custody.

Police are currently looking for a potential third suspect at this time in a “blue puffy coat.” Police believe the man, who is in his 20s, was the second shooter. SWAT team members are going from store to store, looking for the potential suspect and to evacuate shoppers.

The shooting happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

The mall is currently on lockdown as police continue to help shoppers evacuate.

This is a developing story.

