Police are on the search for suspects in a shooting in the Town of Southport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff Office and New York State Trooper are actively searching for suspects in a shooting.

The shooting happened on Plymouth Avenue and Roberts Street, around 6:15 pm in the Town of Southport.

Witnesses on the scene tell 18News the shooting caused multiple cars to flee the area police are actively searching for the suspects.

An 18News reporter on the scene noticed State Troopers asking neighbors for information about the incident.

This is a developing story, stick with 18News for the latest on this story as it unfolds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now