Police arrest 2 from Utica for reportedly speeding with 107 THC cartridges

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a speeding car on State Highway 5S in Canajoharie.

During the traffic stop, police say they smelled marijuana coming from the car, which held two kids in the back seat and two adults up front. Police say they found 107 THC concentrate cartridges for vaping, and just over 11 grams of marijuana after a search with a K9 unit.

Police report the driver as Akeem Bigelow, 30, and the front passenger as Amanda Zayas, 32, both of Utica.

Bigelow and Zayas were arrested and processed at the Sheriff’s Office, and a family friend came to take custody of the children.

Police say Zayas, who is on probation for third-degree felony grand larceny, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. All together, convictions for these charges could be worth up to 27 years in prison.

Police say Bigelow is on parole for felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He faces the same charges as Zayas, plus second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and driving infractions: third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed over state maximum, and driving with a back seat passenger under 4-years-old without proper restraint.

Bigelow was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with no bail and Zayas was

released.