Police arrest 29-year old, for an attempted murder

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier today, around 1130 AM, Elmira Heights Police department Officers and Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies took 29-year-old Quintin Thompkins into custody near the Econo Lodge on County Rt 64, in Elmira.

Thompkins has been wanted on a Chemung County Superior Court warrant for attempted murder in the 2nd degree. Stemmed from an incident that took place on March 1st, 2020, on West 12th Street in Elmira Heights.

Thompkins is now in Chemung County Jail on this warrant.
New York State Police assisted EHPD in the incident.

