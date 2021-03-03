Police arrest man for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM- TV) – A Cheektowaga man has been charged with allegedly having relations with an underage child.

50-year-old Michael Mesko was allegedly charged with a criminal complaint with the enticement of a minor and production of child sexual abuse material.

Mesko was arrested by the North Tonawanda Police Department on February 4, 2021, after police allegedly found that he had been engaging in repeated sexual acts with a 17-year-old minor.

Police say Mesko allegedly communicated with the minor on social media apps—, including Snapchat and TextNow.

Mesko took naked images, constituting child pornography of the victim, and enticed the minor into sexual contact.

Police say investigators searched through the minor’s iPad and discovered conversations between the Mesko and the minor dating back to October 8, 2020.

Mesko being charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.