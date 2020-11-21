Police arrest man for stalking and Trespass in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Police have arrested a man for stalking and trespassing a female in Elmira.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Hoffman St. for reports of a suspicious male in a parking lot attempting to make contact with a female.

According to a female witness, 33-year-old William Newton had previously come to her home numerous times to make contact with her.

According to police, the witness did not want any contact with Newton and had told him to leave each time.

While officers were investigating this incident, they located Newton in the area, who attempted to flee on foot and taken into custody.

Newton was charged with Stalking, Trespass and is currently awaiting arraignment in jail.