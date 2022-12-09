ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area.

According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls.

When police arrived, they were met with a male subject inside a residence who began yelling obscenities through the door at police, demanding they leave the residence.

Police say they remained on the scene to be sure no one was injured or in danger.

They say that during their investigation, an 18-year-old male from Elmira fled the residence on foot without shoes on. Police were able to give chase and eventually caught the individual.

The individual was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an injury he sustained to his foot.

During this incident, the Riverside school was on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure but was not involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending related to this incident.