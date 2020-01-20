Police investigating a string of burglaries near SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/ WETM-TV) — Syracuse Police have started investigating a string of burglaries that happened in the neighborhoods off of Syracuse University’s campus during the semester break.

A report from the Department of Public Safety said that 13 incidents were reported to police from December 15 to January 15.

In every incident, the burglars got into homes through unlocked windows and doors.

Police are now reminding neighbors to keep your home locked up, even when you’re home. Police also said do not be afraid to report suspicious activity.

If you see something, say something. Anyone with information about these incidents has been encouraged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.