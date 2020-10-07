Police investigations lead to a description of a car occupant involved in a hit and run accident

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing its investigation into a hit and run motor vehicle accident that occurred on Harris Hill Road, in the Town of Big Flats.

On Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Harris

Hill Road near the intersection of Lew Storch Road, in the Town of Big Flats, for a car-pedestrian incident. Police learned that a property owner had approached a white-colored, newer

model Chevrolet pick-up truck, with a Pennsylvania registration that was found parked on

private property.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the area, striking and dragging the victim. The operator of the pick-up truck is described as a white, male, early thirties, clean-cut with dark-colored hair, wearing dark clothing.

Police say the investigation into the incident has revealed that a white female, late twenties to early thirties, with brown/blonde hair, was also an occupant inside the vehicle. Sheriff’s investigators are seeking to interview both occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person involved in this investigation is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (607)737-2933, or through the Sheriff’s Office website Tip Line.