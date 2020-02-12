Police reportedly arrest robbery suspect in only three minutes

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police made quick work of a robbery that reportedly took place at a Taco Bell, catching the man only three minutes after the initial report was made.

Colonie Police say the robbery, which happened at a Taco Bell on Loudon Road, was reported Tuesday night at 7:26 p.m. Police say the suspect was apprehended and the money recovered only three minutes later at 7:29 p.m.

Police say the suspect, Paul Rostick, 34, of Watervliet was charged with Robbery 3rd, Criminal Mischief 2nd, and Petit Larceny.

Police say Rostick walked into the Taco Bell and asked for change. When the cashier could not immediately complete his request, Rostick reportedly demanded money, pulled the cash register off the counter, and threatened to kill the employee causing $3,000 worth of damage.

The employee reportedly handed Rostick $340.00 where then he then fled on foot across the street and into Nite Moves. Officers say they found Rostick inside the business and took him into custody without incident.

Police say several customers were in the Taco Bell when the incident took place and cooperated with the investigation. No injuries were reported.

Rostick was processed at the Colonie Police Department and arraigned in the Town of Colonie Court. Due to the new bail reform laws, Rostick was released under supervised probation. He is set to appear in court at a later date.