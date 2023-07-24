TOWN OF COLESVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A 17-year-old boy has gone missing from the Town of Colesville.

State Police at Binghamton are attempting to find missing/runaway teen, Jason Babcock Jr.

On June 18, Babcock Jr. left his residence on Colesville Road on his bicycle. He is described as a fair skinned white male with dirty blonde hair and a longer crew cut hair style. He is about 6’ to 6’02” tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a print of “Marvin the Martian” on the front with black shorts. The bicycle he is riding is described as a blue and white “Kent 20” BMX bike.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Babcock Jr. is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400.