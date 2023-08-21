BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police say they returned fire on a barricaded man who started shooting at responding officers in the Town of Bath Sunday night. Police say the 51-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, was shot in the leg and taken into custody.

Major Brian Ratajczak, Commander of New York State Police Troop E, said it all started around 8 p.m. on Sunday on Roosevelt Avenue. Police say the man fired a long gun inside a home during a domestic dispute with a female. As troopers arrived at the scene, they started taking fire.

“On the patrol’s arrival, the suspect not only continued to fire shots from within the residence, but also fired shots outside of the residence in the direction of law enforcement members on the scene,” said Major Ratajczak. “During one of these incidents, the suspect fired a shot and then aimed his weapon in the direction of law enforcement, who then returned fire.”

Police say the female had already escaped the residence when troopers arrived. They did not reveal how she was related to the suspected gunman. Her age was also not revealed. The man barricaded himself inside the home. The area was locked down. People were told to stay in their homes. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Bath Police Department also responded to the scene.

New York State Police say crisis negotiators tried speaking with the gunman for several hours, as he continued to fire shots both inside and outside the home.

“Around 1 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and went into the backyard armed with a shotgun where he failed to comply with lawful commands at the troopers,” said Major Ratajczak.

“The suspect raised his weapon and fired in our direction. The troopers then returned fire and struck the suspect in the lower leg. The male subject was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of his injuries. The suspect is in stable condition and remains in state police custody at this time in the hospital. Charges are pending at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” said Major Ratajczak.

“This investigation remains ongoing and due to that circumstance; limited information can be released at this time. I do ask if anybody from the public has any additional information they would like to share with the State Police, please contact us at 585-398-4100.”