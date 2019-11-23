Police: Teen mayhem at NYC mall leads to arrest, injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a throng of teenagers got out of hand at a New York City mall, and the commotion devolved into fights, injuries and an arrest as police and security officers cleared the crowd.

The Queens Center mall mayhem began around 1:30 p.m. Friday. The local precinct captain noted many local schools had dismissed students early.

Police say mall staffers asked them to intervene after the youths began running around and creating a ruckus.

Police say that as the teens were ushered outside, skirmishes and fights broke out. One person was taken into custody, two were taken to a hospital and two others were injured but declined medical attention.

A message was sent to a mall manager.

WABC-TV says a mall spokesperson expressed disappointment in the teens’ actions.

