CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A nationally-known civil rights attorney plans to represent an unarmed Black man after an ex-Circleville officer released a K9 on him during a traffic stop.

The family of 23-year-old semi-truck driver Jadarrius Rose retained Ben Crump, the same lawyer who represented the family of Andre’ Hill in 2021 and earned them a $10 million settlement from the City of Columbus. During the July 4 traffic stop on U.S. Route 23, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull Rose’s truck over for a missing mudflap. In a statement, Crump said Rose did not stop and called 911, feeling unsafe and unaware why he was being pulled over.

“It is unacceptable for a police officer, while being instructed by other officers not to release the dog while Jadarrius was surrendering with his hands up, to do just that,” Crump said. “The reality we live in is that Black people have an ingrained mistrust for law enforcement because of situations like this. A man was mauled by a police canine over a missing mudflap.”

The body camera video, which has been edited for graphic material, is below. Viewer discretion is advised.

When troopers used stop sticks to halt his Rose, he got out and put his hands up while the troopers told him to walk toward them. Circleville police, including K9 officer Ryan Speakman, joined at the scene. While the OSHP troopers can be heard telling Speakman not to release his dog in body camera video, he then released the K9 and directed it to attack Rose.

The Circleville Police Department announced Wednesday it had fired Speakman, two days after placing him on administrative leave.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association)

However, the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, a union representing Speakman, intends to fight his termination. As Crump prepared to take Rose’s case, the union filed a grievance letter claiming the department fired him without just cause. The letter asks for the department to rescind Speakman’s termination, as well as reimburse him for lost wages and benefits alongside the removal of all records related to his firing.

While Crump will represent Rose in potential future proceedings, no civil lawsuit has been filed as of Thursday. Rose is currently facing a felony charge of failure to comply with the traffic stop.