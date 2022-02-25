Biden announces Supreme Court nominee

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, could make history and become the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

“For too long, our government, our courts haven’t looked like America,” President Biden said Friday. “I believe it’s time we have a court that reflects the full talent and greatness of our nation.”

The 51-year-old Harvard graduate currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C. and was previously a public defense lawyer.

“She could be on the Supreme Court for 30 years,” Political analysist Dr. Stephen Coleman said. “That will shape America’s future.”

Her years of experience also drew praise from Ithaca College Political Science Professor Carlos Figueroa, who said Jackson will have a strong grasp on the economic hardships facing the U.S.

Political analysists, however, are quick to point out that Jackson’s potential confirmation may not have a significant impact on the make-up of the court, which currently leans right with a 6-3 majority.

“She reigns liberal, [but she will be] joining the court and giving it another perspective as a black woman,” Coleman said.

“Justice Bryer,” Jackson said, speaking directly to the current Supreme Court Judge, “the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat, but please know that I could never fill your shoes.”