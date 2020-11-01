First Lady Melania Trump to deliver remarks in Wapwallopen

WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – First Lady Melania Trump is slated to deliver marks in just a few hours in Wapwallopen.





Paul Tumavitch of Old Forge, a lifelong Democrat until this year, says this was his first first rally this election.

“I had things to do today but I said ‘no I’m cancelling them and I’m coming down and seeing this,” said Tumavitch.

Janet Lightner of Wapwallopen says she was shocked and excited when she heard the First Lady would be right across the street from her campground.

“I just love to see..I just love to see her. She’s so elegant and she’s so beautiful. What else can I say? She’s a perfect First Lady,” said Lightner.

Over one-hundred people came out to rally for this Trump campaign stop, which is among multiple stops this weekend in Pennsylvania. Rally attendees say it shows how important out state is in the election.

“As it was the last election, Luzerne County was the county that turned the election for President Trump. It was an exciting election that year,” said Janet Warnick of Bear Creek Township.

But Kathy Bozinski, Chair of the Luzerne COunty Democratic Party, says the Trump campaign stops in the area come unexpectedly late in the game.

“I’m suprised that the president and his surrogates have had these very small, limited events. He’s a guy who’s used to having the big super-spreader events with lots of people. That might happen in his last minute stop on Tuesday, but I expected him to be here long before this,” said Bozinski.

Bozinski says Melania Trump’s stop in Hollenback Township is not a surprise.

“It’s obviously a very rural place, a very red section of Luzerne County so it’s highly anticipated. But we hope that she has a nice time but I don’t really think that’s going to impact voters here in Luzerne County,” said Bozinski.

With four days until the election, those we spoke to encourage undecided voters to get out and vote.