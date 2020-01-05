‘He had American blood on his hands.’ SC Senator Lindsey Graham weighs in on Soleimani killing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – United States Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham weighed in on the killing of an Iranian leader on Thursday.
The Pentagon confirmed US military killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at direction of President Trump.
“This action by President Trump and our military was in direct response to Iranian aggression orchestrated by General Soleimani and his proxies,” Graham tweeted. “To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more.”
Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, according to the Associated Press.
They report that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran’s-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed.