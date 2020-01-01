NYS Assembly Minority Leader charged with driving under the influence

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s Assembly Minority Leader has been charged with driving under the influence.
Brian Kolb, a Republican, represents the 131st district, which includes part of the Finger Lakes region southeast of Rochester.
Kolb issued a statement, apologizing for his actions.
“Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it.
I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry.
There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”Brian Kolb