NYS Conservative Party Chairman urges Gov. Cuomo to release profit figure from COVID-19 biography

This cover image released by Crown shows “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic” by Andrew Cuomo. The New York governor has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic. Now he’s writing a book that looks back on his experiences. It includes leadership advice and a close look at his relationship with the administration of President Donald Trump. Crown announced Thursday that Cuomo’s “American Crisis” will be released Oct. 13. (Crown via AP)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar released a statement on Tuesday regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recently released biography.

Chairman Kassar stated in a release that “the public deserves to know how much Governor Cuomo profited from [his] best-selling COVID-19 book;” “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

His full statement reads:

“To profit from such a human catastrophe in the first place — after potentially fatal mistakes were made by him and his administration — raises significant questions about Mr. Cuomo’s judgement. He should report how much he made at the first possible opportunity to the people who gave him his job. The governor is currently delaying release of the profit figure until May, when his next financial disclosure statement is due. That’s not good enough. The man who once promised to be the most transparent governor in history needs to be transparent now.”

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar 

