NYS Conservative Party Chairman urges Gov. Cuomo to release profit figure from COVID-19 biography

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - New York State Lawmakers returned to Albany Monday. It was the first time since a Times-Union report last week uncovered a federal investigation looking into Governor Cuomo's Coronavirus Task Force's handling of COVID-19 death data in state nursing homes.

State Senator Tom O’Mara joined Senate and Assembly Republican colleagues at a press conference before the Senate convened. Sen. O'Mara spoke along with Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt who announced he would try to force a vote on a repeal of the governor's COVID-19 emergency powers.