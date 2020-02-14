Pete Buttigieg picks up two endorsements from Salt Lake Dems

FILE – In this Saturday, June 22, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the South Carolina Democratic Convention in Columbia, S.C. In one of his campaign ads, Buttigieg says that if he’s elected president, Americans wouldn’t have to ask themselves, “whatever happened to, ‘I was hungry and you fed me? I was a stranger and you welcomed me?’” – from the biblical verses of Matthew 25. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has a pair of new endorsements in Utah.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and her father, former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, announced their presidential pick on Friday.

Jenny Wilson said in a statement that Buttigieg would be a unifying leader who could both energize the party’s base and attract moderates.

Ted Wilson complimented the full Democratic presidential field, but said Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the best qualified to run the country.

Another prominent Democrat, U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, made a different choice, announcing last month that he is endorsing former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg.

The announcements come as Utah prepares for an earlier, more closely watched primary date on March 3, known as Super Tuesday because a number of significant, heavily populated states will vote.