Pete Buttigieg picks up two endorsements from Salt Lake Dems

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has a pair of new endorsements in Utah.
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and her father, former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, announced their presidential pick on Friday.
Jenny Wilson said in a statement that Buttigieg would be a unifying leader who could both energize the party’s base and attract moderates.
Ted Wilson complimented the full Democratic presidential field, but said Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the best qualified to run the country.
Another prominent Democrat, U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, made a different choice, announcing last month that he is endorsing former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg.
The announcements come as Utah prepares for an earlier, more closely watched primary date on March 3, known as Super Tuesday because a number of significant, heavily populated states will vote.