Reports of stolen political signs in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received complaints of stolen political signs, less than one month from the general election.

Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman tells 18 News that signs for both Republicans and Democrats have recently been stolen. In one case, Sheriff Yessman says that the person who took signs thought they were too close to the road, but later returned them.

A Watkins Glen resident shared video with 18 News of a person stealing signs for Democratic candidates on Decatur St., including State Senate candidate Leslie Danks-Burke and Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Sheriff’s office is reminding people that stealing signs from yards or the side of a road is illegal, and “any persons found taking these signs will be charged with Petit Larceny.”