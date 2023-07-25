WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is set to be in court on Wednesday for a plea hearing on federal tax crimes, and Republican lawmakers say their own investigation is far from over.

House Republicans have been looking into allegations against Hunter Biden, and accusations of bribery and corruption related to his business dealings.

“It’s very serious. Thank God we have a Republican majority, that’s going where the truth and the evidence leads us,” Congressman Bob Good said.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges in court on Wednesday. It’s part of a deal with the Justice Department.

Many Republican lawmakers are unhappy about the agreement, claiming it is a ‘sweetheart deal.’

“They should continue that hearing and revisit that plea agreement. That’s what I think. But I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen,” Congressman Andy Biggs said.

The Justice Department says it has nothing to hide. Officials offered to have the lead prosecutor in Hunter Biden’s case testify before Congress.

The investigation isn’t just about Hunter Biden. The House Oversight Committee plans to speak with one of his former business partners who has accused President Biden of corruption.

Congressman Ralph Norman claims he’s already seen evidence that implicates the president.

“The money he’s accepted, it appears, what his son’s involved with. If that’s not pay to play I don’t know what is,” Norman said.

Democrats argue there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by the president and the White House has denied the allegations against him.

“The president was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Many Republicans are ready to take further action. Congressman Bob Good is among those pushing to open an impeachment inquiry into the President.

“The Biden crime family being exposed to the greed that it has so far this year. So yes, I’m in favor of impeaching the president,” Good said.