Stefanik receives support for GOP conference chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are trying to oust one of their top leaders and replace her with North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and leader of the House Republican Conference, the third in line for House Republican leadership. She has been critically outspoken about former Pres. Donald Trump to the point where other republicans want to remove her from the leadership position.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he supports the framework of a bipartisan spending deal that would avert another partial federal government shutdown but is waiting to read the bill before deciding on whether he would vote for it. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Along with Trump, they are drafting Rep. Stefanik to replace her. A source told NEWS10 ABC that Cheney doesn’t believe it’s worth serving as conference chair if it requires lying about the 2020 election results.

Stefanik’s team directed NEWS10 to the congresswoman’s twitter account when we reached out for a comment.

In the tweet, she wrote: “Thank you President Trump for your 100% support for House GOP Conference Chair. We are unified and focused on FIRING PELOSI & WINNING in 2022!”