U.S. House begins new session without NY22 represented as campaigns start new year with old court battle

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The gaveling in of the 117 Congress brings to an end Anthony Brindisi’s term as congressman for New York’s 22nd District. The nameplate outside his office will come down, but his staff inside will stay to do apolitical housekeeping work for constituents.

In the House chamber, the seat remains empty. There will be no votes cast on behalf of the people of the 22nd District, which is made up of Madison, Cortland, Oneida, and Chenango Counties and parts of Oswego, Herkimer, Tioga, and Broome Counties.

While Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenney’s former congressional colleagues get to work in Washington, their attorneys were back meeting with a State Supreme Court Justice working to figure out which candidate will return to his or her old job.

At least 800 uncounted ballots, yet to be ruled on, drown out Tenney’s current lead of 29 votes.

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte, of Oswego, reviewed each of the ballots, one by one, county by county, asking for each side to argue whether they should count.

With the campaigns’ attorneys, the judge has frequently revisited the question if affidavit ballots cast by eligible voters in the wrong polling place should count.

Ballots in Madison, Chenango, and Broome Counties were reviewed Monday. Broome’s review continues Tuesday before the biggest county, Oneida County, gets its review.

In December, the court ruled for county Boards of Elections to fix mistakes made in recording and county ballots and do partial recounts.

Tenney and Brindisi’s campaign released the following statements Sunday.

Thank you to everyone across the region for their support throughout this long process. Unfortunately, the 22nd District is without a representative due to complicated and prolonged court review of disputed ballots. We remain confident that once all the facts are considered and the law is applied fairly I will be certified as the winner. I am eager to get to work for the people of Central New York and the Southern Tier as soon as possible. Claudia Tenney (R)