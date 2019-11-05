Voters hit polls for general election tomorrow

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Tomorrow is the 2019 general election and voters are heading to the polls! If you haven’t already registered then you can look forward to registering for next year’s election.

To find out more about your polling location, head over to https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/votersearch.aspx

Some races include the 2019 General Election, The Chemung County Sheriff’s race, and the state supreme court. Tune into Political Talk on Tuesdays for more on your location elections. The polls will be open from 6:00 a.m – 9:00 p.m

 

